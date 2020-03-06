Global  

Spain coronavirus deaths double overnight as daily life in Europe grinds to halt

Sunday, 15 March 2020
Spain’s health officials reported Sunday that the country’s death toll from the coronavirus took a dramatic jump in just one day--more than doubling from 136 on Saturday to 288.
News video: Spain imposes Italy-style lockdown in bid to contain coronavirus

Spain imposes Italy-style lockdown in bid to contain coronavirus 03:08

 All Spaniards will have to stay at home under the quarantine, which comes into force on Monday morning.

