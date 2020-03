Squirrel_MA RT @jburnmurdoch: NEW: Friday 20 March update of our coronavirus mortality trajectories tracker • Italy had highest single-day death toll… 4 seconds ago

Bharat D. Narhe🇮🇳 RT @gauravcsawant: A young Chinese woman held a placard: 'Please Hug me. I am Chinese. Not a virus. 'That was Feb 6. Some other Chinese peo… 11 seconds ago

El Teton RT @newmind99: Equinox situation report by South China Morning Post https://t.co/0kt1F3vW0k 16 seconds ago

Nik Burhan RT @NST_Online: #NSTworld: The death toll from an outbreak of #coronavirus in #Italy has leapt by 627 to 4,032, officials said on Friday, a… 48 seconds ago

Puneeth Naag RT @WarsontheBrink: BIG BREAKING: Italy reports 5,986 new cases of #Coronavirus and 627 new deaths. Total number of Confirmed cases rea… 50 seconds ago

Kalyan Chakravarthi RT @ajplus: "We're not even counting the dead anymore." Listen to this nurse's emotional plea about working during the #coronavirus outbre… 54 seconds ago

💧 Nigel Grier 💧 Terrible news: Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, alarmed regions impose more restrictions https://t.co/ZfLZPn2AK8 1 minute ago