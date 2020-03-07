Italy hits one-day record with 368 new coronavirus deaths: official data
Sunday, 15 March 2020 () Italy on Sunday recorded 368 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, its highest one-day increase to date, taking the total to 1,809, the most outside China, official data showed.
The global death toll reaches 6,500 as US president Donald Trump extended the country’s travel ban to the UK and Ireland. Top perfume manufacturer LVMH repurposes its factories to make hand sanitiser..
