Window to 'flatten the curve' narrowing in Canada's COVID-19 fight

CTV News Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Canada's top public health official says COVID-19 poses a serious health risk to all Canadians and the window to 'flatten the curve' is narrow.
Our window to flatten the COVID-19 curve is narrow, says Dr. Theresa Tam

Canada's top public health officer raised the risk level associated with the growing COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday even as retailers and top politicians reassured...
CP24


