Ada. RT @AFP: A gas explosion in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos on Sunday killed at least 15 people, injured many more and destroyed around… 11 minutes ago vabis730T RT @PressTV: Lagos pipeline blast kills 15, destroys several buildings: Nigerian officials #Nigeria https://t.co/tFVqh8DLfv 14 minutes ago Eagle 🦅 RT @Reuters: A pipeline explosion on Sunday killed at least 15 people and destroyed about 50 buildings after a fire broke out in a suburb o… 17 minutes ago Dispatch AFRICA A gas explosion in Nigeria’s commercial capital Lagos on Sunday killed at least 15 people, injured many more and de… https://t.co/Ernj6JEF2w 22 minutes ago Haal TV Nigeria gas explosion kills at least 15: emergency services https://t.co/pAYmZjrxBy https://t.co/dZJ7DiI9VH 29 minutes ago News from Bangladesh Lagos gas blast kills 15, destroys several buildings An explosion at a gas processing plant on Sunday killed at lea… https://t.co/DbDbt7bP9y 37 minutes ago 🌻 RT @ewnupdates: Nigeria gas explosion kills at least 15: emergency services https://t.co/VNJZ30xSBW https://t.co/piyZ77QTVl 1 hour ago Ada. RT @BensonIbeabuchi: Nigeria gas explosion kills at least 15: emergency services https://t.co/9bG09BHLLS via @Yahoo 1 hour ago