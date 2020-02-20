Global  

Nigeria gas explosion kills at least 15: emergency services

Japan Today Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
A gas explosion in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos on Sunday killed at least 15 people, injured many more and destroyed around 50 buildings, emergency services said. Houses, trucks,…
Nigeria gas explosion: 17 dead, rescue efforts under way

The explosion was triggered when a truck hit gas bottles stacked up in a gas processing plant near a pipeline in Lagos.
Al Jazeera Also reported by •allAfrica.com

Lagos gas blast kills 15, destroys several buildings, Nigerian officials say

An explosion at a gas processing plant on Sunday killed at least 15 people and destroyed about 50 buildings after a fire broke out in a suburb of Lagos,...
Reuters Also reported by •SeattlePI.comSeattle Times

queenstufff

Ada. RT @AFP: A gas explosion in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos on Sunday killed at least 15 people, injured many more and destroyed around… 11 minutes ago

VABIS730S

vabis730T RT @PressTV: Lagos pipeline blast kills 15, destroys several buildings: Nigerian officials #Nigeria https://t.co/tFVqh8DLfv 14 minutes ago

KwekuPsy

Eagle 🦅 RT @Reuters: A pipeline explosion on Sunday killed at least 15 people and destroyed about 50 buildings after a fire broke out in a suburb o… 17 minutes ago

africa_dispatch

Dispatch AFRICA A gas explosion in Nigeria’s commercial capital Lagos on Sunday killed at least 15 people, injured many more and de… https://t.co/Ernj6JEF2w 22 minutes ago

HaalTv

Haal TV Nigeria gas explosion kills at least 15: emergency services https://t.co/pAYmZjrxBy https://t.co/dZJ7DiI9VH 29 minutes ago

banglanews_eng

News from Bangladesh Lagos gas blast kills 15, destroys several buildings An explosion at a gas processing plant on Sunday killed at lea… https://t.co/DbDbt7bP9y 37 minutes ago

NotThat_Zoe

🌻 RT @ewnupdates: Nigeria gas explosion kills at least 15: emergency services https://t.co/VNJZ30xSBW https://t.co/piyZ77QTVl 1 hour ago

queenstufff

Ada. RT @BensonIbeabuchi: Nigeria gas explosion kills at least 15: emergency services https://t.co/9bG09BHLLS via @Yahoo 1 hour ago

