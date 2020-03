Nearly 4,600 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease in Iran as of Sunday, the Health Ministry announced, saying the death toll from the COVID-19 outbreak has reached 724.Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoosh Jahanpoor announced at a press conference on Sunday that 113 people have died of COVID-19 in the country



