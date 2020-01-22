Global  

Stock futures sink after rate cut, new virus restrictions

Seattle Times Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Stock markets are set for another week of turbulent trading as U.S. index futures fell sharply after the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates and more companies and governments took action over the weekend to shut down European and American society. Futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average […]
News video: Stock Markets Scrambling Overnight

Stock Markets Scrambling Overnight 01:31

 Expect another brutal day on Wall Street when the opening bell rings later on this morning. CBS News' Michael George reports.

