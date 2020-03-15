Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Will Jewish AO Be Absorbed By Khabarovsk Kray As Start Of New Amalgamation Effort? – OpEd

Will Jewish AO Be Absorbed By Khabarovsk Kray As Start Of New Amalgamation Effort? – OpEd

Eurasia Review Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
At the end of January, Yury Avdeyev, a specialist on regional development at the Institute of Geography in Vladivostok, said that the Jewish Autonomous Oblast should be reunited with Khabarovsk Kray to give it a chance to escape its current depressed situation...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

UmlandAndreas

Andreas Umland RT @PaulGoble1: Will Jewish AO be Absorbed by Khabarovsk Kray as Start of New Amalgamation Effort? https://t.co/Sogwaz8LCf 2 days ago

CeesBoogaart

Cees Boogaart Window on Eurasia -- New Series: Will Jewish AO be Absorbed by Khabarovsk Kray as S... https://t.co/SL4TfZdFgr 2 days ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Will Jewish AO Be Absorbed By Khabarovsk Kray As Start Of New Amalgamation Effort? – OpEd https://t.co/8z4PUfdP0V 3 days ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Will Jewish AO Be Absorbed By Khabarovsk Kray As Start Of New Amalgamation Effort? – OpEd https://t.co/tWKkZvgsZk https://t.co/4jauCCwhgG 3 days ago

PaulGoble1

Paul Goble Will Jewish AO be Absorbed by Khabarovsk Kray as Start of New Amalgamation Effort? https://t.co/Sogwaz8LCf 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.