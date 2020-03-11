Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > South Africa imposes coronavirus travel restrictions affecting US, other hard-hit countries

South Africa imposes coronavirus travel restrictions affecting US, other hard-hit countries

FOXNews.com Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
In a sweeping set of measures Sunday, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said visas of citizens from high-risk countries, including the United States, have been revoked to contain the coronavirus epidemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: Trump Announces 30-Day Travel Suspension From Europe

Coronavirus Update: Trump Announces 30-Day Travel Suspension From Europe 01:53

 Starting Friday at midnight, a presidential order will block most foreign nationals from all European countries from flying into the United States. CBS News Debra Alfaron reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

China coronavirus epicentre Hubei eases lockdown [Video]

China coronavirus epicentre Hubei eases lockdown

In China’s Hubei province, a 50-day lockdown is finally starting to ease, as other governments around the world begin to enforce travel restrictions.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:16Published
Coronavirus: EU condemns Trump over US travel ban from 26 Schengen countries [Video]

Coronavirus: EU condemns Trump over US travel ban from 26 Schengen countries

The European Union has condemned the announcement by Donald Trump of a near ban on travel from 26 Schengen countries over coronavirus, saying it had been imposed "unilaterally and without..

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:46Published

Recent related news from verified sources

South Africa: Travel Restrictions and Cancellation of Events Expected As Govt Moves to Contain Spread of COVID-19

[Daily Maverick] The South African government is expected to introduce travel restrictions from some foreign countries and to recommend that all mass events in...
allAfrica.com

Coronavirus 'going to get worse,' as U.S. looks at tightening travel

The Trump administration was set on Wednesday to discuss new travel restrictions on European countries to fight coronavirus, sources said, as a top U.S. health...
Reuters Also reported by •allAfrica.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.