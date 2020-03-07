Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > The Coronavirus And Europe – OpEd

The Coronavirus And Europe – OpEd

Eurasia Review Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
By Peter Rough*

The central problem of the European Union (EU) today is that the primary allegiance of its people is to their home countries, not the EU. To overcome this shortfall, the EU essentially buys support for its agenda: In return for the free movement of people, EU members receive unfettered access to the European...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: WHO says Europe now 'the epicentre of the pandemic'

Coronavirus: WHO says Europe now 'the epicentre of the pandemic' 01:06

 The head of the World Health Organization says Europe, not China, is now the epicentre of the world's coronavirus pandemic. Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva that "more cases are now being reported every day than were reported in China at the height of its...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pittsburgh Public Schools Making Changes During Closures [Video]

Pittsburgh Public Schools Making Changes During Closures

Several changes, including grab and go meals, will be in place while Pittsburgh Public Schools are closed.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:35Published
Learning from home [Video]

Learning from home

Learning from home

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:14Published

Recent related news from verified sources

ISIS travel advisory warns terrorists off Europe

The Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist group has issued a travel advisory for its operatives to steer clear of coronavirus-hit Europe, described as "the land of the...
Mid-Day

How Europe's populist right is using coronavirus to challenge Europe's open borders

How Europe's populist right is using coronavirus to challenge Europe's open borders
euronews


Tweets about this

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review The Coronavirus And Europe – OpEd https://t.co/kPwmRSLeyk 3 hours ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review The Coronavirus And Europe – OpEd https://t.co/m8pkrqle03 https://t.co/nE5ObTrWUt 3 hours ago

wandablue

Gail Sweeney 🦇🇮🇪🇫🇷🇪🇺🇬🇧🖤🕷🦇 RT @tonylgardner: https://t.co/iSjLabVqFJ My oped in Barron’s Magazine. 3 days ago

tonylgardner

Anthony Gardner https://t.co/iSjLabVqFJ My oped in Barron’s Magazine. 3 days ago

FPI_SAIS

FPI SAIS FPI Senior Fellow Afshin Molavi examines the impact of the #coronavirus and #China's slowdown on the world economy.… https://t.co/5PTZoqUIod 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.