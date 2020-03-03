Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Canada will not rule out border closures; medical officer urges strong action against outbreak

Canada will not rule out border closures; medical officer urges strong action against outbreak

Reuters India Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday would not rule out closing borders to combat a coronavirus outbreak, while the chief medical officer said time was running out to prevent a spike in cases.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Deputy Chief Medical Officer: Coronavirus at-home treatment [Video]

Deputy Chief Medical Officer: Coronavirus at-home treatment

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Jenny Harries has suggested coronavirus patients could be treated at home in the event of a major outbreak, as "most people don't need significant intensive care." She..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:19Published
Health chief: 1% of people who get coronavirus might end up dying [Video]

Health chief: 1% of people who get coronavirus might end up dying

England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said “probably around 1% of people who get this virus might end up dying”, but that the death rate varies according to age group. The..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published

Tweets about this

stephsanola

So-called Steph Canada will not rule out border closures; medical officer urges... https://t.co/uC0reFMhXU 9 seconds ago

HeluvaShot

Tяеvoя Aиtoiие @ShannonBaker Their talking about boarder closures pretty quick here Shan! You girls dont have much time before the… https://t.co/UzjJB6LXZL 10 minutes ago

ApiWenuwen

Truth First - Lanka RT @PeninsulaQatar: Theresa Tam, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, called for strong action - such as avoiding large public gatherings… 40 minutes ago

fishas0607

ゴルフニュースまとめ Canada will not rule out border closures; medical officer urges strong action against outbreak – Reuters https://t.co/uXsGhHkg6k 1 hour ago

GEanalyst

Morgan Stanly RT @gst183: Canada may order border closures, urgently seeks to hire nurses https://t.co/N7rbCBqOZ5 via @scmpnews @NonVitalTooth @arifseti… 1 hour ago

mulla4sale

mulla4sale Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday would not rule out closing borders to combat a coronavirus outbrea… https://t.co/mq6HsnLJHG 1 hour ago

donCmontgomery

Don Montgomery RT @VancouverSun: Canada will not rule out border closures, but medical officer says time running out https://t.co/1l1qNCbm7y 1 hour ago

hkger35740929

hkger Coronavirus: Canada may order border closures, urgently seeks to hire nurses https://t.co/CAVGCf7wBX via @scmpnews 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.