Coronavirus Was The Top Issue In Biden-Sanders Primary Debate

Monday, 16 March 2020
Coronavirus Was The Top Issue In Biden-Sanders Primary DebateWatch VideoFormer Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders took part in the first one-on-one debate of the Democratic primary season, and coronavirus dominated the discussion. 

"In terms of Medicare for all, despite what the vice president is saying, what the experts tell us is that one of the reasons that we are...
Credit: Rumble
News video: Coronavirus Was The Top Issue In Biden-Sanders Primary Debate

Coronavirus Was The Top Issue In Biden-Sanders Primary Debate 02:24

 It was the first one-on-one debate of the Democratic primary season. It was also the first debate since the coronavirus became a pandemic.

