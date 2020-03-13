Can "social distancing" help stop the spread of coronavirus?

doppio espresso RT @Trader_Dante: I have decided to do my part to help stop the spread of Coronavirus and engage in social distancing. I will stop going o… 42 seconds ago Cassie RT @NikkitaOliver: I don’t know how many ppl feel like this so I’m just going to say it. I’m sacred. I’m worried 4 my fam, friends & commun… 5 minutes ago michelle I get that social distancing is crucial to helping prevent people from getting sick but people who work in customer… https://t.co/chjs5PHJra 6 minutes ago ArgueWithYourMom RT @K____Cinema: I just hope people actually really take this serious, whether they believe it or not. Practice social distancing. Practice… 8 minutes ago American Delight RT @RandPaul: We can and should practice social distancing and use prudence. Follow the guidelines health officials are recommending. We ca… 13 minutes ago UW OMA&D - MOR RT @UW: Students: YOU have the power to protect others from COVID-19, but you have to ACT NOW. Help stop the spread. Stay home, maintain so… 15 minutes ago Dudu Sunny RT @healthgovau: Help stop the spread of Coronavirus. It is important to practise social distancing. This means wherever possible, staying… 18 minutes ago connie l nash RT @marwilliamson: I can’t imagine anyone needs to hear this now but just in case there’s even one person who hasn’t gotten it yet, it’s wo… 20 minutes ago