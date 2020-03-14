US President Donald Trump says Google CEO Sundar Pichai called to apologize

How Trump's Mar-a-Lago Might Make History AgainThroughout his presidency, Mar-a-Lago has been President Donald Trump's refuge and sanctuary.
Now, Politico reports it could take place in history, but not for its architecture or White House..
As Coronavirus Upends America, Trump Mulls Pardoning Michael FlynnPresident Donald Trump said Sunday he's "strongly considering" pardoning his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn. Without evidence, Flynn's legal team has accused the FBI of manipulating..
Janem @realDonaldTrump So says president Donald (I take no responsibility at all) trump. Reminds me of when Bush told his… https://t.co/EkiRZdzYOH 5 minutes ago
rakesh RT @NatashaFatah: "Take it easy. Just relax."
President Donald Trump says Americans do not need to hoard food and other supplies in the mi… 17 minutes ago
Simply Yours RT @RizviUzair: Watch it from 35 seconds, the person says, “We will send this (cow urine) to US President Donald Trump. We will speak about… 17 minutes ago
Friends Of Trump UK🇬🇧& Commonwealth Affairs 🇺🇸 GOOD MORNING BRITAIN 🇬🇧
THE GREATEST ENEMY OF MANKIND IS THE PRESS.THIS PANIC MUST STOP.
Says~Augustine Obodo,UK l… https://t.co/QuZ5fPWXPF 19 minutes ago
Friends Of Trump UK🇬🇧& Commonwealth Affairs 🇺🇸 🇬🇧Britain is the pride of 54 #Commonwealth member states.THIS PANIC MUST STOP.
Says~Augustine Obodo,UK leader Frie… https://t.co/nOKuDI7bsj 21 minutes ago
MamaD RT @njdotcom: President Donald Trump tests negative for coronavirus, his doctor says https://t.co/0nJ65MlDQf https://t.co/brhoxsHRop 29 minutes ago
Gijs Dekker Lying to the #FBI is no crime in #Trump Era. #FlynnPardon expected, others like #Stone, #Manafort to follow. Bankru… https://t.co/5FcG3EGzdD 31 minutes ago
Recovering_Democrat RT @NancyLucky: @foxandfriends @FoxNews @realDonaldTrump The flag! I live in California my 6 year old granddaughter says the Pledge allegia… 34 minutes ago