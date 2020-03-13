Global  

Coronavirus: UK Govt's herd immunity policy may have 'severe consequences', say experts

New Zealand Herald Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: UK Govt's herd immunity policy may have 'severe consequences', say expertsImmunology experts have criticised the British Government's strategy of allowing large numbers of people to become infected with coronavirus to develop "herd immunity" so that the more vulnerable do not contract the disease.On Friday,...
