Coronavirus: UK Govt's herd immunity policy may have 'severe consequences', say experts



Recent related news from verified sources Backlash as British experts say herd immunity policy may have 'severe consequences' The British government appears to be backtracking from suggestions it was trying to spread the virus for "herd immunity" in the wake of criticism.

The Age 6 hours ago



Coronavirus: Scientists question Government policy on herd immunity A former director at the World Health Organisation (WHO) has attacked the Government’s policy of using “herd immunity” as part of its strategy for tackling...

Belfast Telegraph 3 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this