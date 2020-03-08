Global  

France struggling to curb rate of coronavirus pandemic, health official says

Monday, 16 March 2020
France is struggling to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, its top health official Jerome Salomon said on Monday, as authorities consider whether to implement a partial lockdown.
