Is South Korea's 'Patient 31' responsible for the spread of coronavirus across country?

Zee News Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
The South Korea government claims that the church is liable for their refusal to cooperate in the emergency situation and few others in the country have also blamed the church’s secretive nature and tightly packed conditions for the spread of the disease. 
South Korea threatens to shut down churches not complying with coronavirus measures

Churches in South Korea could be shut down for failing to implement preventative measures amid the spread of the coronavirus in the country's most populous...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Reuters IndiaReutersBillboard.com

Mongolia reports three new coronavirus cases repatriated from South Korea, Germany

Mongolia has reported three new coronavirus cases among citizens repatriated by specially chartered planes from South Korea and Germany, the country's emergency...
Reuters

