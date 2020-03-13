Global  

Canada's biggest gym chains shut clubs as leisure options shrink amid COVID-19 pandemic

CTV News Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Canada’s biggest gym chain has closed all its locations across the country in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
News video: Canada's Largest Chain Of Gyms Shut Down Over Coronavirus Pandemic

Canada's Largest Chain Of Gyms Shut Down Over Coronavirus Pandemic 01:20

 GoodLife Fitness and Fit4Less gym locations across Canada are closing in an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Goodlife Fitness makes 'difficult but important decision' to close all clubs amid COVID-19 outbreak

The biggest gym chain in Canada has decided to close all of its locations amid a growing COVID-19 outbreak that has dramatically altered daily life.
CP24

'Today at Apple' Sessions Suspended at All Apple Stores in U.S. and Canada Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Apple today announced that it is temporarily pausing its "Today at Apple" programming as a precautionary measure amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, with...
MacRumours.com


