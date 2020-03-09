Coronavirus cluster in South Korea emerges at church after salt water spray infects dozens: health official

Global  

FOXNews.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
A new cluster of coronavirus has emerged at a church in South Korea after members used a saltwater spray to prevent the spread of the virus but used the same spray bottle without properly disinfecting the nozzle, health officials acknowledged Monday. 
