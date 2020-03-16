Global  

👉 "You want me to drop this c***?" Video shows Australian SAS soldier shooting and killing an unarmed man at close range in Afghanistan. via Hvper.com

Upworthy Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Recent related news from verified sources

Gruesome video shows special forces brutality as ex soldier alleges murder

Footage from the helmets of soldiers in Afghanistan appears to show the cold-blooded murder of an unarmed man in a field by an Australian special forces soldier.
Sydney Morning Herald

