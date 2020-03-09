Global  

Germany Moves To Shut Down Most of Public Life

Spiegel Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Germany Moves To Shut Down Most of Public LifeThe German government and the federal states have agreed to severe restrictions on public life in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Coronavirus: Germany brings in unprecedented restrictions on public life

COVID-19 has spread to every state in Germany, and public life is set to grind to a halt. Schools, restaurants and non-essential businesses have closed while...
Deutsche Welle

Germany: Lesbian Ugandan's landmark deportation trial begins

In Uganda, LGBT+ people face life in prison as well as violence and discrimination in private and public life. A German court will now decide whether a lesbian...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •allAfrica.com

