Malaysia orders coronavirus lockdown following sharp spike in cases, other Asian countries deepen measures
Monday, 16 March 2020 () Malaysia has ordered a two-week lockdown that will see its borders largely shut down and mass gatherings banned after a sharp spike in the number of coronavirus cases, while other Asian countries deepened measures to fight against the spreading global pandemic.
U.S. President Donald Trump dispelled rumors on Monday and said that "at this time" his administration is not considering a national quarantine, as he announced beefed up measures to blunt the spread..