Malaysia orders coronavirus lockdown following sharp spike in cases, other Asian countries deepen measures

FOXNews.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Malaysia has ordered a two-week lockdown that will see its borders largely shut down and mass gatherings banned after a sharp spike in the number of coronavirus cases, while other Asian countries deepened measures to fight against the spreading global pandemic.
