LEGO Bricks Could Survive In Ocean For Up To 1,300 Years
Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
A LEGO brick could survive in the ocean for as many as 1,300 years, according to new research.
A study led by the University of Plymouth examined the extent to which items of the ever-popular children’s toy were worn down in the marine environment.
By measuring the mass of individual bricks found on beaches against...
