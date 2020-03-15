Spain, France And Other Countries In Europe Announce Lockdown Measures

Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Watch VideoGovernments throughout Europe are announcing full and partial nationwide lockdowns to combat the growing number of confirmed



Spain's ... Watch VideoGovernments throughout Europe are announcing full and partial nationwide lockdowns to combat the growing number of confirmed coronavirus cases.Spain's government has banned residents from leaving their homes unless they are buying food or medicine, going to work or to the hospital. Drones are being used to tell 👓 View full article

