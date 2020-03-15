Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Spain, France And Other Countries In Europe Announce Lockdown Measures

Spain, France And Other Countries In Europe Announce Lockdown Measures

Newsy Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Spain, France And Other Countries In Europe Announce Lockdown MeasuresWatch VideoGovernments throughout Europe are announcing full and partial nationwide lockdowns to combat the growing number of confirmed coronavirus cases.

Spain's government has banned residents from leaving their homes unless they are buying food or medicine, going to work or to the hospital. Drones are being used to tell...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Spain, France And Other Countries In Europe Announce Lockdown Measures

Spain, France And Other Countries In Europe Announce Lockdown Measures 00:40

 European governments are enacting full or partial lockdowns to prevent spread of the virus.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Europe closes borders to curb coronavirus spread [Video]

Europe closes borders to curb coronavirus spread

EU says must do 'utmost' to protect citizens from virus, as Italy reports more than 2,500 have died from COVID-19.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:15Published
Watch | Coronavirus: Spaniards applaud health workers from windows & balconies [Video]

Watch | Coronavirus: Spaniards applaud health workers from windows & balconies

Amid COVID-19 crisis, Spaniards applaud health workers from balconies. People took their windows and balconies honouring public health workers. Spain is among the worst hit countries in Europe after..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:24Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Italy, France and Spain report more coronavirus deaths

Italy, France and Spain, the three European countries hardest-hit by the coronavirus, have each recorded their highest single-day death count. The spike in Italy...
CBS News

Millions confined to homes after Spain and France impose lockdowns

Measures mean 174m people in Europe now face restrictions on movement in their own countries
FT.com Also reported by •NYTimes.comSeattle TimesPremium Times Nigeria

Tweets about this

LikesLurking

LikesLurking🧢🎈 @tylerkyubi @johnrobertsFox @FoxNews @realDonaldTrump What's ridiculous is having 40-70% of our population infected… https://t.co/ivfgjEzet8 45 minutes ago

faesbuch

Miss Sophie 🐺🎵 RT @DaveKeating: This is a wave of full lockdowns. First Italy, then Spain, then France, now Belgium. All these countries first *advised*… 3 hours ago

ronnyb66mma

Ronnyb @JayPrimetown South Korea cases are significantly lower, Germany had a case roughly the same time. Spain and Franc… https://t.co/q4sdOWxIgq 3 hours ago

Sultan85245013

Sultan Al-Rajhi @JoostReintjes @SparSaudi I hope other countries like spain,France,Canada ..etc follow Saudi's strategy because stu… https://t.co/bAZN90sWTI 3 hours ago

69ProblemsV2

Solo Tag Team @zillmerjsh @WinksThinks We acted faster than many other countries, just look at Europe. They dropped the ball to b… https://t.co/wG9E1v5ilP 3 hours ago

KDHWASS11

TRUTH WINS RT @kniggem: The U.S. and Germany have by far the most intensive care beds per capita than other countries. Italy, France, Spain and especi… 4 hours ago

konztrukt

Winston Wokesworth @MattWalshBlog If you have doubts, look at Europe. Italy's health care system is overwhelmed - doctors are talking… https://t.co/pZfW88TeoP 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.