Coronavirus: UK goes into lockdown as Boris Johnson orders Brits to stop all 'non-essential' social contact



Recent related videos from verified sources PM Johnson tells Britain: stop non-essential contact



Britons should avoid pubs, clubs and theaters to help slow the spread of coronavirus, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:22 Published 2 hours ago Key moments from Boris Johnson's Covid-19 briefing



All people in the UK should avoid pubs, clubs and theatres, stop all non-essential contact and travel, and work from home if they can, Boris Johnson has said. The Prime Minister set out the need for.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:24 Published 2 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus in Herefordshire: Boris Johnson to address nation Boris Johnson is to address the nation on the coronavirus threat after meeting ministers and officials to consider measures including banning mass gatherings and...

Everything you need to know about coronavirus this morning as Boris Johnson pledges daily TV updates on Covid-19 fight The Prime Minister will address the media today

