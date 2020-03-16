Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Coronavirus: UK goes into lockdown as Boris Johnson orders Brits to stop all 'non-essential' social contact

Coronavirus: UK goes into lockdown as Boris Johnson orders Brits to stop all 'non-essential' social contact

New Zealand Herald Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: UK goes into lockdown as Boris Johnson orders Brits to stop all 'non-essential' social contactBoris Johnson plunged Britain into lockdown today - urging everyone in the country to stop all "non-essential" contact with others.The PM warned that the coronavirus was now in a phase of rapid spread across the UK, and it was time...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Boris Johnson orders non-essential travel to stop in UK

Boris Johnson orders non-essential travel to stop in UK 02:35

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson said “now is the time for everyone to stop non-essential contact and to stop all non-essential travel” as he urged people to work from home and avoid pubs, clubs and theatres. Mr Johnson said anyone who lives with someone who has a cough or a temperature should stay...

Recent related videos from verified sources

PM Johnson tells Britain: stop non-essential contact [Video]

PM Johnson tells Britain: stop non-essential contact

Britons should avoid pubs, clubs and theaters to help slow the spread of coronavirus, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:22Published
Key moments from Boris Johnson's Covid-19 briefing [Video]

Key moments from Boris Johnson's Covid-19 briefing

All people in the UK should avoid pubs, clubs and theatres, stop all non-essential contact and travel, and work from home if they can, Boris Johnson has said. The Prime Minister set out the need for..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus in Herefordshire: Boris Johnson to address nation

Boris Johnson is to address the nation on the coronavirus threat after meeting ministers and officials to consider measures including banning mass gatherings and...
Hereford Times

Everything you need to know about coronavirus this morning as Boris Johnson pledges daily TV updates on Covid-19 fight

Everything you need to know about coronavirus this morning as Boris Johnson pledges daily TV updates on Covid-19 fightThe Prime Minister will address the media today
Leicester Mercury

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.