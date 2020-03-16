Coronavirus: UK goes into lockdown as Boris Johnson orders Brits to stop all 'non-essential' social contact
Monday, 16 March 2020 () Boris Johnson plunged Britain into lockdown today - urging everyone in the country to stop all "non-essential" contact with others.The PM warned that the coronavirus was now in a phase of rapid spread across the UK, and it was time...
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said “now is the time for everyone to stop non-essential contact and to stop all non-essential travel” as he urged people to work from home and avoid pubs, clubs and theatres. Mr Johnson said anyone who lives with someone who has a cough or a temperature should stay...