Coronavirus is punishment for sanctions, US must 'also feel the pain,' Zimbabwe official says

FOXNews.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
The defense minister from Zimbabwe described the deadly pandemic as God's way punishment for sanctions imposed by the U.S. and other western countries. 
Zimbabwe: Virus 'God's Punishment' of West - Zimbabwe Minister

[Vanguard] Zimbabwe's defence minister has called the coronavirus pandemic a "punishment" of the US and Europe for imposing sanctions against members of the...
allAfrica.com

Zimbabwe: U.S. Threatens to Slap More Govt Officials With Sanctions Over Rights Abuses

[New Zimbabwe] A number of high ranking government officials are under probe for human rights violations and risk being slapped with individual sanctions if...
allAfrica.com


