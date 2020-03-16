Global  

Coronavirus: Canada closes borders to all but citizens or residents

New Zealand Herald Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Canada closes borders to all but citizens or residentsCanadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he will close the country's borders to anyone not a citizen or a permanent resident and asked all Canadians to say home amid the coronavirus pandemic. "All Canadians as much as possible...
News video: Canadian PM: If you're abroad, it's time for you to come home

Canadian PM: If you're abroad, it's time for you to come home 00:55

 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday he will close the country's borders to anyone not a citizen or a permanent resident and asked all Canadians to say home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus: Canada closes borders to non-citizens and non-residents

Canada is closing its borders to people who are not citizens or permanent residents in the country in efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
Independent

World struggles to stop spread of coronavirus

Nations around the world are taking drastic measures to contain the spread of coronavirus including closing borders and quarantining citizens.  
USATODAY.com Also reported by •MediaiteReuters

