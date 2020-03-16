Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Idris Elba says he has coronavirus: ‘no symptoms so far’

Idris Elba says he has coronavirus: ‘no symptoms so far’

Seattle Times Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Idris Elba says he has tested positive for the coronavirus. The actor tweeted Monday that he has no symptoms so far and has been isolated since Friday when he found out about his possible exposure. Elba is the latest high profile celebrity to have tested positive for the virus. Last week, […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Idris Elba says he has tested positive for Covid-19

Idris Elba says he has tested positive for Covid-19 00:50

 Actor Idris Elba has announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19. The star of BBC drama Luther said on Twitter: “I feel okay”, and does not have any symptoms. Elba, 47, said he has been isolated since finding out he was exposed to the virus. “Stay home people and be pragmatic,” he...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus [Video]

Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus

Idris Elba has tested positive for coronavirus, he revealed on Monday (16.03.20).

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:50Published
Idris Elba Announces Coronavirus Diagnosis [Video]

Idris Elba Announces Coronavirus Diagnosis

Idris Elba Announces Coronavirus Diagnosis The actor took to Twitter to share the news on Monday. Idris Elba, via Twitter Idris Elba, via Twitter Idris Elba, via Twitter Elba now joins Tom Hanks and..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:50Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Idris Elba Diagnosed with Coronavirus

Idris Elba has been diagnosed with Coronavirus. “This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since...
Just Jared

Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus: 'It sucks'

Actor Idris Elba has tested positive for coronavirus, saying in a Twitter video that he currently has no symptoms but is isolated.
Independent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

whiskerbee

Brenna RT @BNODesk: Actor Idris Elba has tested positive for coronavirus but says he's feeling ok https://t.co/zg70NvftwE 2 seconds ago

silentpath2007

Olayinka Jimmy RT @CNN: Actor Idris Elba says he has tested positive for coronavirus https://t.co/66O9290MB5 9 seconds ago

polygirl32

Mafa Auelua-Rose RT @cnnbrk: Actor Idris Elba says he has tested positive for COVID-19 but feels OK https://t.co/Vt5tqRMTZq https://t.co/5mM7F3wZTQ 45 seconds ago

fenerlirukis

fenerlikukis🏀🏆 RT @trtworld: British actor Idris Elba says he has tested positive for coronavirus https://t.co/hn0m9HCBFt 1 minute ago

amirhimself

Amir Amadeus Hafizi RT @APEntertainment: Idris Elba (@idriselba) says he’s tested positive for the coronavirus and is in isolation. He says he’s not exhibiting… 1 minute ago

fofo200000500

'fofo♥ RT @CBSNews: JUST IN: Idris Elba says he tested positive for coronavirus https://t.co/yabnA6he1x https://t.co/9ZpqqlobWB 2 minutes ago

Wazupnaija

Whazupnaija Idris Elba Says He Tested Positive for Coronavirus - https://t.co/6Eck5U8Gn3 https://t.co/OsyqJ3PXdV 2 minutes ago

mikeglynn2013

Mike Glynn RT @TheScotsman: Watch: Idris Elba - star of Luther - reveals in a video that he's tested positive for coronavirus https://t.co/ju9FQvmez7 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.