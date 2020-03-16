Idris Elba says he has coronavirus: ‘no symptoms so far’
Monday, 16 March 2020 () LOS ANGELES (AP) — Idris Elba says he has tested positive for the coronavirus. The actor tweeted Monday that he has no symptoms so far and has been isolated since Friday when he found out about his possible exposure. Elba is the latest high profile celebrity to have tested positive for the virus. Last week, […]
