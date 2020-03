Canada will close its borders to non-citizens and permanent residents, with the exception of Americans and a few diplomats, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday.



Addressing the nation on Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the federal government's latest plans to combat COVID-19 in Canada. New measures include closing Canada’s borders to.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:42 Published 2 hours ago Canada Mulls Closing Borders



Canada is considering closing its borders or forcing people arriving from abroad to go into self-isolation. According to Reuters, it's hoped such measures would help combat a coronavirus outbreak.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36 Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources Canada closes border to ‘all foreign nationals’ except Americans, will block even citizens with symptoms Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a number of additional measures being taken at a federal level in Canada to prevent further spread of...

Trudeau closes Canada border to non-citizens. TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he will close the country’s border to anyone not a citizen or a permanent resident amid the...

