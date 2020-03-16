Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Canada to close borders to most noncitizens over coronavirus

Canada to close borders to most noncitizens over coronavirus

Al Jazeera Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
The travel ban will not apply to US citizens - an exemption that immediately raised some questions and concerns.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

In bid to slow coronavirus, Canada shuts borders to foreign nationals

Canada closed its borders to all foreign nationals except U.S. citizens and permanent residents on Monday, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urging people to...
Reuters

Canada Is Closing Its Border To Most Nonresidents

Canada Is Closing Its Border To Most NonresidentsWatch VideoCanada is closing its borders to most nonresidents to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday that...
Newsy

You Might Like


Tweets about this

towjoe

Ed Clarke RT @BobBenzen: Yesterday the PM deemed screening & border closures ineffective, today he calls them vital. I’m glad the gov’t finally made… 4 minutes ago

GlobalEnvironm9

G. C. Claro Canada to close borders to most non-citizens, stop ill travellers from boarding inbound flights, PM announces https://t.co/EU2tbs5GrF 14 minutes ago

KeithDMcMurdo

Keith D McMurdo RT @globeandmail: Canada to close borders to most foreign nationals, except Americans https://t.co/7HW9bR2FK6 @GlobePolitics https://t.co/Z… 14 minutes ago

biya_pmln

💎‎‏ ‎بیاء🍫💗 RT @HummaSaif: Canada to close borders to most noncitizens over coronavirus https://t.co/NR31O6ibvX 18 minutes ago

FurbySquawk

Furbydude 🇨🇦 Canada to close borders to most non-citizens, says Trudeau https://t.co/ivo2eDZbf5 via @YouTube 20 minutes ago

doukuman

毒スリハン RT @AJEnglish: Canada to close borders to most noncitizens over coronavirus https://t.co/9i6paO7VUX 22 minutes ago

mig30m6

mig30m6 RT @AlexNeveAmnesty: What do border-closings mean for refugee claimants seeking to reach safety in Canada? Sent back? Amidst global concern… 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.