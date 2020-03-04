Supreme Court Postpones Oral Arguments

Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Watch VideoThe Supreme Court announced Monday it is postponing



The Supreme Court announced Monday it is postponing oral arguments for the first time in over a century "in keeping with public health precautions recommended in response to" the coronavirus pandemic. This affects cases scheduled for March 23-25 and March 30-April 1. This is the first time in 102 years the high court has taken such action.


