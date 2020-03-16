Global  

'We are at war': France imposes lockdown to combat virus

Reuters Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday ordered stringent restrictions on people's movement to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and said the army would be drafted in to help move the sick to hospitals.
