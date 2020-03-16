Global  

Canada closing borders to non-citizens; Americans exempted

Japan Today Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he will close the country's borders to anyone not a citizen, an American or a permanent resident — and even they…
Trudeau Restricts Most Non-Residents From Entering Canada In New Travel Ban [Video]

Trudeau Restricts Most Non-Residents From Entering Canada In New Travel Ban

Addressing the nation on Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the federal government&apos;s latest plans to combat COVID-19 in Canada. New measures include closing Canada’s borders to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:42Published
Canadian PM: If you're abroad, it's time for you to come home [Video]

Canadian PM: If you're abroad, it's time for you to come home

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday he will close the country's borders to anyone not a citizen or a permanent resident and asked all Canadians to say home amid the coronavirus..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published

KieranQuirke

Kieran Quirke RT @cbcnewsbc: Canada is closing its borders to travellers who are not Canadian citizens, permanent residents or Americans. #COVID19 But B… 22 seconds ago

aladejohnpaul3

John RT @cnni: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the country is closing its borders to anyone other than Canadian citizens, permanent… 26 seconds ago

caya4472

Blu C ♈ RT @CNN: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the country is closing its borders to anyone other than Canadian citizens, permanent r… 43 seconds ago

dtxtc13

David Thomason RT @kron4news: Canada is closing the border https://t.co/Kq4yVkMN3R 56 seconds ago

deakon509

frank hahn RT @LarochelleYves: The knee has finally jeerked for Trudeau. It took Premiers and Mayors to force him into action. Go back to your cave yo… 59 seconds ago

janniaragon

Janni #BabyYoda Stan Aragon RT @emilyrauhala: News: Canada closing its borders to everyone except Canadian citizens, permanent residents and, for now, U.S. citizens. 1 minute ago

linasidik17

💜Lucky⁷ 💜 RT @CNBC: JUST IN: Canada is closing its borders to non-citizens because of the coronavirus pandemic, PM Justin Trudeau announces. https://… 2 minutes ago

demigamble16

Denise M. Gamble RT @ABC7Chicago: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he will close the country's borders to anyone not a citizen, an America… 2 minutes ago

