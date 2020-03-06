Trump Misrepresents Google Coronavirus Website

Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

President Donald Trump and other officials misleadingly suggested that tech behemoth Google was working on a screening website that large numbers of Americans could use to see if they should be tested for the new



President Donald Trump and other officials misleadingly suggested that tech behemoth Google was working on a screening website that large numbers of Americans could use to see if they should be tested for the new coronavirus. The website, however, is actually a project of Google's sister company Verily and is initially limited to the San Francisco Bay Area.


