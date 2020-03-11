Global  

False Claims of Nationwide Lockdown for COVID-19

FactCheck.org Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
False Claims of Nationwide Lockdown for COVID-19The National Security Council is warning Americans of a "FAKE" rumor circulating on social media that falsely claims President Donald Trump will impose a nationwide "mandatory quarantine."

The post False Claims of Nationwide Lockdown for COVID-19 appeared first on FactCheck.org.
