Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Macron Declares France ‘at War’ With Virus, as E.U. Proposes 30-day Travel Ban

Macron Declares France ‘at War’ With Virus, as E.U. Proposes 30-day Travel Ban

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
President Emmanuel Macron commanded the French to stay at home for at least 15 days, joining other European leaders who are taking measures never before seen in the postwar West.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

EU condemns Trump's ban to limit European travel over virus fears [Video]

EU condemns Trump's ban to limit European travel over virus fears

European leaders dismayed by President Trump's decision to block European visitors from entering US, global markets tank following shock move.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:17Published
France closing schools to curb coronavirus spread: Macron [Video]

France closing schools to curb coronavirus spread: Macron

France will from next week close all nurseries, schools and universities to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus, President Emmanuel Macron said in a televised address.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:24Published

Recent related news from verified sources

'We're at war': France imposes 15-day lockdown as EU set to shut borders

More European countries have announced travel bans on foreign travellers in a bid to slow the rapid spread of the coronavirus, while France's President Emmanuel...
SBS Also reported by •Reuters

Tweets about this

PhiladelphiaP

PhiladelphiaPennsylv Macron Declares France ‘at War’ With Virus, as E.U. Proposes 30-day Travel Ban - The New York Times https://t.co/d5iU2rKz5Z 19 seconds ago

VegaByte_UK

VegaByte™ UK Macron Declares France ‘at War’ With Virus, as E.U. Proposes 30-day Travel Ban https://t.co/u53lsto2WS 23 minutes ago

PludeRons

Rons Plude Macron Declares France ‘at War’ With Virus, as E.U. Proposes 30-day Travel Ban https://t.co/acwiJP5oij 52 minutes ago

ForumBunch

Berry Bunch Forum Macron Declares France ‘at War’ With Virus, as E.U. Proposes 30-day Travel Ban https://t.co/SDNIgHWXZN 52 minutes ago

Middle_E_Daily

MiddleEastDaily Macron Declares France ‘at War’ With Virus, as E.U. Proposes 30-day Travel Ban https://t.co/vgDaqS7PNG https://t.co/2fpC1EaahM 54 minutes ago

hub_syl

SYL Info Hub Macron Declares France ‘at War’ With Virus, as E.U. Proposes 30-day Travel Ban https://t.co/jjYTd2EZnj 55 minutes ago

MagnateMediaCo1

Magnate Media Corporation Macron Declares France ‘at War’ With Virus, as E.U. Proposes 30-day Travel Ban https://t.co/WmZLU2SYDc 59 minutes ago

i6ufszX5HjovQKd

Sharp Homes Macron Declares France ‘at War’ With Virus, as E.U. Proposes 30-day Travel Ban https://t.co/Hn2VY29gR9 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.