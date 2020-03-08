Detect, Deter And Annihilate: How The Police State Will Deal With A Coronavirus Outbreak – OpEd

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )





Read on, and I’ll tell you.



The zombie narrative was popularized by the hit television series The Walking Dead, in which a small group of Americans attempt to survive in a zombie-ridden, post-apocalyptic world where... What do zombies have to do with the U.S. government ’s plans for dealing with a coronavirus outbreak Read on, and I’ll tell you.The zombie narrative was popularized by the hit television series The Walking Dead, in which a small group of Americans attempt to survive in a zombie-ridden, post-apocalyptic world where 👓 View full article

