|
Detect, Deter And Annihilate: How The Police State Will Deal With A Coronavirus Outbreak – OpEd
|
|
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
What do zombies have to do with the U.S. government’s plans for dealing with a coronavirus outbreak?
Read on, and I’ll tell you.
The zombie narrative was popularized by the hit television series The Walking Dead, in which a small group of Americans attempt to survive in a zombie-ridden, post-apocalyptic world where...
|
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this