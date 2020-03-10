Global  

Man kills six family members in North Carolina

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Man kills six family members in North CarolinaA 66-year-old man fatally shot six relatives in a small North Carolina community over the weekend, then killed himself, authorities said Monday. The shooting happened late Sunday afternoon in the Moncure area of Chatham County,...
