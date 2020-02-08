Global  

Coronavirus: 'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju tests positive

Khaleej Times Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
The actor revealed that he is self-quarantining with his family.
News video: Kristofer Hivju tests positive for coronavirus

Kristofer Hivju tests positive for coronavirus 01:12

 'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju has tested positive for coronavirus.

Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju has become another celebrity to test positive for coronavirus.

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju tests positive for CoronavirusOslo, Mar 17: "Game of Thrones" star Kristofer Hivju has revealed that he tested positive for the coronavirus. The Norwegian actor, who played Tormund Giantsbane...
Coronavirus: Netflix's The Witcher to carry out 'deep clean' of set after star tests positive

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju, who is in self-isolation in Norway, had recently joined cast of show's second season
Independent

