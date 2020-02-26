Global  

Philippines suspends stock market trade over virus fears

Khaleej Times Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Stock and bond trade suspended indefinitely from March 17.
Stock Market Takes A Plunge On Monday As Coronavirus Fears Remain [Video]

Stock Market Takes A Plunge On Monday As Coronavirus Fears Remain

Nationwide, more than 560 people have the virus and 22 people have died (2:15). WCCO 4 News At 5 – March 9, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:15Published
Two Day Stock Market Plunge Exceeds 1,900 Points on Coronavirus Fears [Video]

Two Day Stock Market Plunge Exceeds 1,900 Points on Coronavirus Fears

The spread of the flu-like virus has ignited concerns that the global economy could be slowing. Monday's market loss of 1,000 points was the worst in two years.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:09Published

Alert: Dow falls 1,000 points as stock market reels again from virus fears and investors await Washington economic response

NEW YORK (AP) — Dow falls 1,000 points as stock market reels again from virus fears and investors await Washington economic response.
SeattlePI.com

Historic market rout as global shutdown looms

Historic market rout as global shutdown loomsLive version of coronavirus map Global stock markets suffered historic falls as panic spread Friday over the spiraling coronavirus crisis that has killed nearly...
WorldNews Also reported by •Newsmax

Akazo

Oluphumee RT @MobilePunch: Philippines suspends stock market trade over Coronavirus fears https://t.co/AeUmg0urfz 13 minutes ago

MobilePunch

The Punch Newspapers Philippines suspends stock market trade over Coronavirus fears https://t.co/AeUmg0urfz 18 minutes ago

pennewstweet

PenNews Philippines suspends stock market operations indefinitely #Philippine #StockExchange #President #Rodrigo #COVID19… https://t.co/B8jLTjWUy8 50 minutes ago

ChrisMosser

Chris Mosser RT @spwells: Philippines becomes first country to shut financial markets as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/GCoxFUVbHM 1 hour ago

spwells

Spencer Wells Philippines becomes first country to shut financial markets as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/GCoxFUVbHM 2 hours ago

jenneeatwork

Jennee Rubrico RT @NST_Online: #NSTbusiness: The #Philippines suspended trade on its local stock exchange Tuesday, becoming the first country to close its… 2 hours ago

geomar_depedro

Geomar de Pedro Philippines becomes first country to shut financial markets as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/T5iC1vZbK2 2 hours ago

studentofcycles

Florian Kössler All trading halted in the Philippines. Be aware, it won't be the last one. Act accordingly! #COVID19 https://t.co/Wdv9V9Q8NM 2 hours ago

