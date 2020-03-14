Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > 'We are at war': France imposes lockdown to combat coronavirus

'We are at war': France imposes lockdown to combat coronavirus

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday ordered stringent restrictions on people's movement to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and said the army would be drafted in to help move the sick to hospitals. France had already shut down restaurants and bars, closed schools and put ski resorts off limits.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cerise Media English - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: 'We Have Young People In Very Serious Conditions;' Medical professionals in France are shifting their focus

Coronavirus: 'We Have Young People In Very Serious Conditions;' Medical professionals in France are shifting their focus 01:05

 Coronavirus: 'We Have Young People In Very Serious Conditions;' Medical professionals in France are shifting their focus

Recent related videos from verified sources

'We are at war': France imposes lockdown to combat virus [Video]

'We are at war': France imposes lockdown to combat virus

In a somber address to the nation, French President Emmanuel Macron said that from Tuesday midday people in France should stay at home unless it was to buy groceries, travel to work, exercise or for..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:18Published
3 Countries Hardest Hit By Coronavirus Record Highest Single-Day Death Toll [Video]

3 Countries Hardest Hit By Coronavirus Record Highest Single-Day Death Toll

CBS News correspondent Cindy Pom reports from London.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:45Published

Recent related news from verified sources

'We are at war': France's president just announced a 15-day lockdown, banning public gatherings and walks outdoors

'We are at war': France's president just announced a 15-day lockdown, banning public gatherings and walks outdoors· France's president, Emmanuel Macron, announced on Monday that the country would enact a 15-day lockdown, prohibiting residents from leaving their homes unless...
Business Insider

Coronavirus updates LIVE: France, Spain go into lockdown as US extends Europe travel ban to UK

France and Spain are following Italy into lockdown while the US has expanded its travel ban to include the UK. Follow our live coverage here.
The Age Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphNew Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

fk82

F K RT @Reuters: ‘We are at war’: French President Emmanuel Macron has ordered stringent restrictions on people’s movement in the country to co… 4 minutes ago

neiljohnsonza

Neil Johnson Newsdeck: “We are at war”: France imposes lockdown to combat virus https://t.co/ng6kAK8Lbu 7 minutes ago

arpitamrutiya

ARPIT AMRUTIYA 'We are at war': France imposes lockdown to combat coronavirus March 16, 2020 at 06:38PM https://t.co/ZbsbiDYaCD 8 minutes ago

GGG_says

G.G.Gordon RT @TwitterMoments: France imposes 15-day lockdown while the Trump administration urges Americans to avoid gatherings larger than 10 people… 13 minutes ago

HamzaAk57834061

Hamza Akram RT @AjaoGiAb: "Coronavirus: France imposes 15-day lockdown to stem coronavirus outbreak" #QuarantineLife #COVID2019 #Coronavirus https://t… 19 minutes ago

julesshareena

jules RT @nylahuda: In case you missed it, COVID-19 updates throughout the night (17/3): 1. Movement Control Order in Malaysia 2. EU proposes to… 22 minutes ago

stand_4_america

Free America Network Coronavirus live updates: France closes most stores, Spain imposes lockdown, US restricts UK travel A tourist https://t.co/PodEIrvBlM 24 minutes ago

RenoTallada

Reno Tallada 'We are at war': France imposes lockdown to combat COVID-19 https://t.co/lrM1TEVmri 32 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.