Toronto’s medical officer of health asks bars to close, restaurants to do takeout and delivery only

TheSpec.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Toronto’s medical officer of health asks bars to close, restaurants to do takeout and delivery onlyToronto’s medical officer of health is asking restaurants to move to takeout, delivery only and for all bars, nightclubs and theatres to close. Dr. Eileen de Villa warned closures could be ordered for establishments that defied her recommendation
Credit: WCPO Cincinnati
News video: Ky. closes all bars, restaurants in wake of COVID-19

Ky. closes all bars, restaurants in wake of COVID-19 02:03

 Dine-in restaurants and bars in Kentucky close Monday night at 5 p.m., switching to carry-out and delivery only to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

How COVID-19 closures hurt bars, restaurants in NKY [Video]

How COVID-19 closures hurt bars, restaurants in NKY

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kentucky and Indiana ordered bars and restaurants to close their dining rooms and switch to carry-out and delivery only.

All Denver restaurants, bars to stop dine-in options beginning Tuesday through May 11 [Video]

All Denver restaurants, bars to stop dine-in options beginning Tuesday through May 11

All Denver restaurants and bars will close with the exception of delivery, drive-through and carry-out options beginning Tuesday morning through May 11 as the novel coronavirus continues to spread in..

Menu items: COVID-19 'is the worst thing,' restaurateurs say

Restaurant and bar owners are bracing for the worst as fears related to COVID-19 continue to mount and pressure is ratcheting up to adhere to strict capacity...
State closes theaters and casinos, restricts restaurants to curb COVID-19 spread

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced enhanced orders Monday to slow the spread of COVID-19, ordering many businesses to close entirely while restricting restaurant and...
