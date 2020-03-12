Coronavirus: Pakistan Super League finals postponed

The decision came a day after a Test match and a ODI between Pakistan and Bangladesh was postponed.



Recent related videos from verified sources PSG sink Dortmund in empty stadium to reach quarters



Paris St Germain beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in an empty stadium to reach the Champions league quarter-finals. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:35 Published 5 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Pakistan Super League finals postponed amid virus outbreak LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — The Pakistan Super League has been postponed because of concerns over the spreading coronavirus, hours before the first of the...

Seattle Times 5 hours ago



Nita Ambani: Decision to host ISL finals behind closed doors taken in public interest As the Indian Super League finals between ATK and Chennaiyin FC will be played behind closed doors amidst coronavirus outbreak, Nita Ambani, the founder...

Mid-Day 4 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this