Spain, Hard Hit By Coronavirus Pandemic, Shuts Down

NPR Tuesday, 17 March 2020
With COVID-19 infections increasing rapidly, Spain is in a total shutdown, but Spaniards are doing their best to keep their spirits up.
 All Spaniards will have to stay at home under the quarantine, which comes into force on Monday morning.

