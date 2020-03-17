vlady поліщук RT @haaretzcom: BREAKING https://t.co/VCQJTn8eYc 25 minutes ago KING RT @aawsat_eng: #Breaking | #Jordanian army says it will deploy at entrances and exists of main cities in kingdom as part of measures to pr… 53 minutes ago Hugo 🐝🦋🐴🌾🐬🌎 RT @haaretzcom: BREAKING: Jordan deploys military to combat coronavirus https://t.co/VCQJTn8eYc 1 hour ago Juank Jordanian army says it will deploy around cities ahead of state of emergency https://t.co/pqArNwZPAc https://t.co/C1g0QVnEHo 1 hour ago Jewish Community Jordanian army says it will deploy around cities ahead of state of emergency: The country, which has already announ… https://t.co/CBcEiQRDVx 1 hour ago greeen Jordanian Army Says It Will Deploy Around Cities Ahead of State of Emergency - https://t.co/Cz0wjlOgwS 2 hours ago e-news.US Jordanian army says it will deploy around cities ahead of state of emergency - https://t.co/fl5chA1gvb 2 hours ago Milenaac RT @haaretzcom: Jordanian army says it will deploy around cities ahead of state of emergency https://t.co/QUt4UEOjzX 2 hours ago