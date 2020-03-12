'Racist and xenophobic': Trump sparks renewed outrage by calling coronavirus 'Chinese virus'
'By labelling COVID-19 'Chinese virus', Trump tries to hide his administration's lack of prevention & control measures,' says Chinese state-run agency
President Donald Trump’s doctor said he tested negative for the coronavirus. Now Trump is extending a travel ban to Britain and Ireland to stop the corona virus from spreading. Trump was tested because he met with a Brazilian delegation where one member was tested positive. According to Reuters,... Trump Tests Negative For The Corona Virus 00:32
