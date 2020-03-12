Global  

One News Page > World News > 'Racist and xenophobic': Trump sparks renewed outrage by calling coronavirus 'Chinese virus'

'Racist and xenophobic': Trump sparks renewed outrage by calling coronavirus 'Chinese virus'

Independent Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
'By labelling COVID-19 'Chinese virus', Trump tries to hide his administration's lack of prevention & control measures,' says Chinese state-run agency
News video: Trump Tests Negative For The Corona Virus

Trump Tests Negative For The Corona Virus 00:32

 President Donald Trump’s doctor said he tested negative for the coronavirus. Now Trump is extending a travel ban to Britain and Ireland to stop the corona virus from spreading. Trump was tested because he met with a Brazilian delegation where one member was tested positive. According to Reuters,...

Trump not considering nationwide lockdown 'at this time' [Video]

Trump not considering nationwide lockdown 'at this time'

U.S. President Donald Trump dispelled rumors on Monday and said that &quot;at this time&quot; his administration is not considering a national quarantine, as he announced beefed up measures to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:26Published
Hong Kong to quarantine all people entering city [Video]

Hong Kong to quarantine all people entering city

Hong Kong will quarantine for 14 days all people entering the Chinese-ruled city starting at midnight on Thursday (March 19) in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the Asian financial..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:54Published

'A complete mess': John Oliver criticises Donald Trump's handling of coronavirus crisis

'The president's response has sadly been characterised by disorganisation and lies', said the comedian
Independent

S&P/ASX 200 bottoms out at -7.6% intraday after uninspiring address from President Trump

S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJO) (ASX:XJO) started to rally heading into midday with President Trump set to speak to the world from the Oval Office. Any talks of...
Proactive Investors


