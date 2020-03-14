Iran temporarily frees 85,000 prisoners amid coronavirus

On March 10, the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in Iran said he had asked Tehran to free all political prisoners temporarily from its overcrowded and...

'Virus at Iran's gates': How Tehran failed to halt outbreak Although Iran has one of the Mideast's best medical systems, its hospitals appear overwhelmed and authorities have asked for 172 million masks from abroad. It...

IndiaTimes 2 hours ago Also reported by • SeattlePI.com

