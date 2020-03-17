Global  

Azerbaijan to limit entry to capital over coronavirus

Reuters India Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Azerbaijan's government said on Tuesday it would restrict entry to its capital, Baku, and surrounding areas for 10 days from March 19 due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.
