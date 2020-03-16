Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > PM Trudeau to address Canadians on latest COVID-19 measures

PM Trudeau to address Canadians on latest COVID-19 measures

CTV News Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be providing Canadians with an update on the federal government’s COVID-19 measures and steps Canadians should be continuing to take to limit the spread of the pandemic that has already prompted some provinces to declare states of emergency.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Trudeau Restricts Most Non-Residents From Entering Canada In New Travel Ban

Trudeau Restricts Most Non-Residents From Entering Canada In New Travel Ban 00:42

 Addressing the nation on Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the federal government&apos;s latest plans to combat COVID-19 in Canada. New measures include closing Canada’s borders to international travellers and limiting incoming flights. During his statement, the PM reminded...

Recent related news from verified sources

'Frustrating and challenging': Canadians abroad struggle to find a flight home

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had a message for Canadians travelling outside of the country: If you're abroad, it's time for you to come home. But as the...
CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RileyMacGilliv6

Riley MacGillivray RT @DSCress: PM Trudeau to address Canadians on latest COVID-19 measures https://t.co/K5EOOtssHo 4 minutes ago

DSCress

Daniel Cress PM Trudeau to address Canadians on latest COVID-19 measures https://t.co/K5EOOtssHo 9 minutes ago

SharedHealthMB

Shared Health RT @CTVNews: PM Trudeau to address Canadians on latest COVID-19 measures https://t.co/L1DqM7Ec9s #COVIDCanada #cdnpoli 14 minutes ago

itsdavidpurcell

David Purcell Hopefully, our boy will be on time today... https://t.co/PjN8nEKDia 18 minutes ago

CTVNews

CTV News PM Trudeau to address Canadians on latest COVID-19 measures https://t.co/L1DqM7Ec9s #COVIDCanada #cdnpoli 20 minutes ago

abnalye79675481

abnalyemen PM Trudeau to address Canadians on latest COVID-19 measures https://t.co/GRnYFPfMZF https://t.co/spAk4QjcYN 25 minutes ago

rachaiello

Rachel Aiello PM Trudeau to address Canadians on latest COVID-19 measures https://t.co/gSYmONOLnj #cdnpoli #COVID19 32 minutes ago

mj_symphony22

Mj Tiamzon RT @globalnews: Here's what you need to know this A.M. about the #CoronavirusOutbreak 🇨🇦 Trudeau to address Canadians as concern grows 🚨… 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.