Amazon To Hire 100,000 More Workers As Coronavirus Drives Up Demand

A cornershop spent £5k creating Coronavirus ‘packs' for the elderlyA cornershop has spent more than £5,000 on giving away toilet roll, antibacterial handwash and paracetamol to OAPs - in a Coronavirus 'pack'. Customers over the age of 65 and those with mobility..
E. Bay Schools Remain Open As Teachers Demand Supplies To Prevent Spread Of CoronavirusAs more and more events are canceled and companies shift to telecommuting, educators are wondering why schools aren't doing the same thing. Wilson Walker reports some teachers can't even get basic..
Prolific London Rising demand for home delivery amid #covidー19 causes @amazon to announce it will hire 100,000 more workers and rai… https://t.co/qVvFE51tLF 5 minutes ago
A Nicole Poole #pauseamazon
No one needs to be put at risk so we get more stuff.
https://t.co/Z8iJtCgvQT 15 minutes ago
Court 🤭 Wow. Amazon still hire more people. Most workers already left. 17 minutes ago
Retail Aggregate RT @retailwire: Amazon to hire 100,000 more workers and give raises to current staff to deal with coronavirus demands https://t.co/onc1cTDy… 26 minutes ago
RetailWire.com Amazon to hire 100,000 more workers and give raises to current staff to deal with coronavirus demands… https://t.co/gueizd0UMu 26 minutes ago
Newslit Newslit daily 🗞️ – Tue, Mar 17 edition:
🏥 Spain nationalises all private hospitals, enters lockdown
🛫 U.S. Airli… https://t.co/wSUK7WCWrT 29 minutes ago
Tío Rob RT @Marketplace: Amazon says it’s going to hire an additional 100,000 full-and part-time workers because the company is seeing a surge in d… 41 minutes ago
Washington Informer .@Amazon says it plans to hire 100,000 new workers for warehouses and delivery service in the U.S. as more people t… https://t.co/yKPNrED31q 46 minutes ago