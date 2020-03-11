Global  

Amazon To Hire 100,000 More Workers As Coronavirus Drives Up Demand

Newsy Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Amazon To Hire 100,000 More Workers As Coronavirus Drives Up DemandWatch VideoAmazon says it's planning to hire thousands more employees in the U.S. to help meet a surge in demand amid the coronavirus pandemic

The company said in a blog post Monday it's opening 100,000 new full-time and part-time positions in its fulfillment centers and delivery network.

In addition to creating those...
